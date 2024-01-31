Bournemouth manager confirms availability of Antoine Semenyo for clash against West Ham United

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has announced that Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo is fit and ready to feature in their upcoming English Premier League clash against West Ham United on Thursday, February 1.

Semenyo, who recently represented Ghana in the 2023 AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire, missed advancing to the tournament's round of 16 after Ghana failed to secure a victory in any of the three group-stage games.

Despite being eligible for selection in Bournemouth's FA Cup tie against Swansea City, Semenyo did not play, with Bournemouth securing a dominant 5-0 victory.

Iraola explained that Semenyo, having just returned from international duty, was available for a short period in the FA Cup match but fortunately was not needed.

The manager expressed his satisfaction with the player's readiness, stating, "He'd just landed without sleeping, he was available if we needed him for a short period, but lucky for us that wasn't necessary â€“ he’s ready to go."

Confirming that Semenyo has been actively training with the team, Iraola added, "Antoine has been training with us as normal, and we didn't want to use him in the FA Cup."

The Black Stars forward, who has scored three Premier League goals and provided one assist in the ongoing season, is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming clash against West Ham.

With Semenyo's return, AFC Bournemouth fans are optimistic about his potential impact on the team's performance in the English Premier League.