Bournemouth manager dispels fitness speculations after Antoine Semenyo's halftime substitution 

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has provided clarity on the substitution of forward Antoine Semenyo during the team's recent 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Contrary to initial concerns about Semenyo's fitness, Iraola asserted that the decision to substitute the 24-year-old was purely technical and not prompted by any injury issues.

Semenyo, who has been a key contributor with three goals and two assists in 18 league appearances this season, was taken off at half-time, prompting speculation about a potential injury concern.

However, Iraola addressed the situation in a post-game press conference, stating, "No injury. It was a technical decision. He could have continued," putting to rest any doubts about Semenyo's physical condition.

This clarification echoed a similar situation with Ryan Christie, further emphasising that the decisions made were tactical rather than forced by player injuries.

Antoine Semenyo, a Ghana international, played a significant role in Ghana's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite his contributions, Ghana faced disappointment in the tournament, being eliminated in the group phase of Group B. The team secured only two points after three games, falling short of their aspirations to win their fifth continental title.