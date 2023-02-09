Bournemouth manager impressed with Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo's debut display

Bournemouth manager Gary O'neil has hailed the performance of Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo on his debut.

The winter signing from Bristol City was handed his debut in the English Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Semenyo was only denied a debut goal following brilliant defending by the Seagulls at the Amex Park.

O'neil believes the 23-year-old forward will be a threat for Premier League defenders as the season grows.

"They (Semenyo and Traore) did well. Like I said they were part of the reason why we were a threat today. The new boys settled well and Traore was a little tired so I had to change him. I am pleased for those and they deserve some points," he said after the defeat to Brighton.

Japanese sensation Kaoru Mitoma netted the winner for the host with three minutes remaining.

Semenyo is expected to start when Bournemouth host Newcastle United at the Vitality stadium on Saturday.