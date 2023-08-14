GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bournemouth manager praises Antoine Semenyo's impact in West Ham draw

Published on: 14 August 2023
AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has lauded the impact of Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo following his side's 1-1 draw against West Ham United. 

The Black Stars forward climbed off the bench to provide the assist for Dominic Solanke equalizer at the Vitality Stadium.

West Ham had taken an early second half lead through Jarrod Bowen before the introduction of Semenyo.

"I think overall, the subs were impactful in the game, with Semenyo, Justin Kluivert. They were all valuable," he said after the game.

Semenyo was making a return to competitive action after missing the tail end of last season dur to injury.

His comeback is huge boost for Black Stars manager Chris Hughton, who will need his men sharp in the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.

The former Bristol City striker scored Ghana's winner against Angola in the AFCON qualifier in March before sustaining an injury, which ruled him out of the match against Madagascar.

 

