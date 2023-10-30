GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bournemouth manager praises Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo for key role in first season win

Published on: 30 October 2023
Bournemouth manager praises Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo for key role in first season win
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates alongside teammate Marcus Tavernier after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth's manager, Andoni Iraola, commended Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo for his outstanding contribution to the club's first win of the 2023-24 English Premier League season.

The Cherries secured a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Burnley FC at the Vitality Stadium, with Semenyo scoring his second Premier League goal to equalize after an early lead by Charlie Taylor.

Midfielder Philip Billing sealed the win with a remarkable long-range goal in the second half.

Speaking to Bournemouth's official media channel after the match, Iraola expressed his satisfaction with Semenyo's performance, highlighting his aggressiveness and individual effort.

"Antoine has been very good. He has been playing really well, very aggressive. You look at the goal he went all the way.

Iraola also praised the impact of other players who stepped up and delivered strong performances despite not featuring in the team's previous matches, emphasizing the positive effect on the group.

"I am happy because we made the changes and players that probably they weren’t part of the team in the last games, came in, and had good performances, and I think it’s very good for the group."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more