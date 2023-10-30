Bournemouth manager praises Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo for key role in first season win

AFC Bournemouth's manager, Andoni Iraola, commended Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo for his outstanding contribution to the club's first win of the 2023-24 English Premier League season.

The Cherries secured a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Burnley FC at the Vitality Stadium, with Semenyo scoring his second Premier League goal to equalize after an early lead by Charlie Taylor.

Midfielder Philip Billing sealed the win with a remarkable long-range goal in the second half.

Speaking to Bournemouth's official media channel after the match, Iraola expressed his satisfaction with Semenyo's performance, highlighting his aggressiveness and individual effort.

"Antoine has been very good. He has been playing really well, very aggressive. You look at the goal he went all the way.

Iraola also praised the impact of other players who stepped up and delivered strong performances despite not featuring in the team's previous matches, emphasizing the positive effect on the group.

"I am happy because we made the changes and players that probably they weren’t part of the team in the last games, came in, and had good performances, and I think it’s very good for the group."