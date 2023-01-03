Bournemouth open talks with Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo over a January move

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo could leave Bristol City in the winter transfer window to join English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

The English topflight side have began talks with their long-time target over a possible move in January as the Cherries strengthen their team for the rest of the season.

Semenyo, who is on the radar of several clubs including Crystal Palace and Rangers, has six months left on his current deal with the Robbins have the option of extending for another year.

However, Bournemouth are set to break the bank to add the Ghanaian to their ranks.

The new owners of Bournemouth led by Bill Foley are set to make funds available for manager Gary O'neil to sign the lanky forward.

Semenyo scored his first goal of the year on New Year's Day in the English Championship game against Coventry. The 22-year-old has been one of the key figures at Bristol, enjoying a fine campaign last season, where he scored eight and provided 12 assists.

He was also a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing two of the Black Stars' three games in Group H.