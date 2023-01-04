Bournemouth preparing 20 million euros to sign Bristol City duo

Bournemouth are in talks to sign Bristol City duo Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott in the January transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Premier League side is set to splash the hefty fee from new owner Bill Foley in this transfer window.

Foley is set to make funds available to Cherries boss Gary O’Neil this month to strengthen his squad and they have their sights on forward Semenyo and midfielder Scott.

"We’re going to be active, and we need to get active quickly. We're talking more than one!", Bournemouth new owner said.

Semenyo and Scott have been outstanding for Bristol City last season and both have been linked to clubs in this transfer window.

The Ghana forward has a contract until 2024 meaning Bristol City are ready to listen to offers when it comes.

A number of clubs, including Crystal Palace and Rangers, have been credited with an interest in striker Semenyo, who featured for Ghana at the World Cup.

Bournemouth are ready to test Bristol City’s resolve to hang onto the pair with a double bid in the region of £20m for Semenyo and Scott.

Semenyo has made 121 appearances for Bristol City so far, scoring 18 goals.