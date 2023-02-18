Bournemouth saddened by Christian Atsu's tragic death

Premier League side Bournemouth have expressed sorrow over the tragic death of their former winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu, 31, has been confirmed dead after his lifeless body was recovered following a devastating earthquake in Turkey which has now claimed the lives of over 45,000 people.

The deceased Ghana international spent a season loan at Bournemouth in the 2015-2016 season but did not feature in any Bournemouth matchday squad in the league before being recalled from his loan by Chelsea on 1 January 2016.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Christian Atsu. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this awful time. pic.twitter.com/FxIou7m0Cj — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 18, 2023

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

The Ghanaian player of Hatayspor, who was in the city of Hatay - the epicenter of the earthquake that caused devastating effects in 11 provinces killing over 50,000 people - was initally said to have been rescued.

However he was still not found in any of the hospitals despite fresh frantic search by his club officials which cauased anxiety in the football world over the status of the well-liked player.

Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet, who was trying to reach him under the rubble of Rönesans Residence, the building where he had been staying, said the 31-year-old footballer, lost his life.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet said when speaking to Demirören News Agency.

Atsu has now been confirmed dead after he was found under the rubble after almost a fortnight following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was playing for Hatayspor and even scored just five hours before the disaster hit the European country.

The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022 after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.

In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al-Raed.