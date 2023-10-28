GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bournemouth secure first Premier League win of the season with Antoine Semenyo's heroic performance

Published on: 28 October 2023
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Ghana international forward Antoine Selorm Semenyo scored for AFC Bournemouth when they claimed their first win in the Premier League this season on Saturday.

The Cherries came from behind to edge out newly-promoted Burnley FC to register first victory of the 2023-24 season in the Premiership at the Vitatily Stadium.

Burnley struck first in the match, just eleven minutes after kickoff through Charlie Taylor, who scored from the edge of the box with a shot.

Semenyo got the equalising goal for Bournemouth moments later after his amazing individual effort ended with a strike from inside the penalty area.

The Cherries completed their comeback in the 76th minute through midfielder Philip Billing, who scored a cracking goal from long range.

Bournemouth move out of the relegation zone following Saturday's victory as they jump to the 17th position on the league standings with six points after 10 matches.

Semenyo has scored twice in the Premier League this campaign with his first goal coming against Liverpool at Anfield.

