Bournemouth set £70m price tag for Antoine Semenyo after stellar Premier League season

Bournemouth have reportedly set a £70 million asking price for Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo amid growing interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his best season yet in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists to help the Cherries secure a top-half finish in the 2024/25 campaign. His form has not gone unnoticed, with Spurs viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for Heung-min Son, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have already contacted Bournemouth to explore Semenyo's availability. The South Coast club, however, are in a strong position to negotiate, with Semenyo under contract until 2029. The £70 million valuation reflects his growing influence at the club and their desire to keep him unless a substantial offer is made.

Despite the high price, Bournemouth are reportedly preparing for the possibility of losing the Ghana international. Manager Andoni Iraola is said to be drawing up contingency plans and identifying potential replacements should a deal be struck.

Semenyo's development since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 has been impressive, and he is now one of the club’s most valuable assets. If a deal is completed, it could potentially surpass Tottenham’s previous transfer record.