Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo names his greatest Ghanaian player to play in the EPL

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has named the Ghanaian player he believes is the greatest to ever play in the English Premier League.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign in the English topflight and could soon enter the conversation of some of the best players from the West African nation to play in the Premier League.

Before Semenyo, several players from Ghana made a mark for themselves in England, including Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Tony Yeboah and the late Christian Atsu.

In a quick-fire question and answer session with BR Football, Semenyo did not hesitate to name two-time Premier League champion Michael Essien as the greatest Ghanaian player to ply his trade in England.

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, where he became a cult hero in London, winning multiple titles, including the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Semenyo recently made his 50th appearance for AFC Bournemouth, becoming only the second Ghanaian player to record back-to-back double figures in goals and assists in England.

This season, the 25-year-old forward has netted seven goals in the Premier League and two in the FA Cup to inspire the Cherries to the quarter-final of the oldest cup competition.