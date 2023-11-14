GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo adapting to Premier League challenges

Published on: 14 November 2023
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo adapting to Premier League challenges
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley FC at Vitality Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is embracing the challenges of playing in the Premier League, emphasising his continuous improvement as he adjusts to the demands of top-flight football.

Since making the transition from Bristol City to Bournemouth in a £10 million deal earlier this year, Semenyo has amassed 20 appearances and netted three goals.

Reflecting on his experience in the Premier League, the Ghana international acknowledged the inherent difficulty but expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity.

"It is always tough, whether you are playing in the Championship or the Premier League; it is always going to be hard, but I am happy I am playing in the Premier League right now," he commented.

Semenyo sees each day as an opportunity to learn and improve, particularly by observing and interacting with seasoned players. He aims to continue honing his skills and contributing more goals to his team.

The 22-year-old striker has notably scored against Liverpool and Burnley in the current season.

