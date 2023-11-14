Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo adapting to Premier League challenges

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo is embracing the challenges of playing in the Premier League, emphasising his continuous improvement as he adjusts to the demands of top-flight football.

Since making the transition from Bristol City to Bournemouth in a £10 million deal earlier this year, Semenyo has amassed 20 appearances and netted three goals.

Reflecting on his experience in the Premier League, the Ghana international acknowledged the inherent difficulty but expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity.

"It is always tough, whether you are playing in the Championship or the Premier League; it is always going to be hard, but I am happy I am playing in the Premier League right now," he commented.

Semenyo sees each day as an opportunity to learn and improve, particularly by observing and interacting with seasoned players. He aims to continue honing his skills and contributing more goals to his team.

The 22-year-old striker has notably scored against Liverpool and Burnley in the current season.