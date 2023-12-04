Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo disappointed with Villa draw, but sees positive side

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has expressed his belief that his team was unfortunate to have drawn against Aston Villa in Sunday's Premier League encounter.

Despite putting in a strong performance, Bournemouth could not secure a win, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Semenyo opened the scoring for Bournemouth after just ten minutes, capitalising on a pass from Ryan Christie.

However, Jamaican international Leon Bailey levelled the score for Aston Villa ten minutes later.

Dominic Solanke restored Bournemouth's lead in the 52nd minute, but a late goal from Ollie Watkins ensured that the game would end in a draw.

Semenyo, who was substituted off in the 71st minute, believes his team deserved more from the game.

"I think we played well as a team, we trained hard together, and the manager's tactics are working well for us," he said.

"We were unlucky with the draw today, but it's still a point. It's better than nothing."

"We're gelling as a team, and our cohesion is great. We just need to keep building on this. We're in good form, and we hope to pick up some more points in this tough period," he added.

The 23-year-old attacker has been in excellent form for Bournemouth this season, scoring four goals and providing an assist in 11 appearances.