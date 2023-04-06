GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo suggests measures to survive Premier League relegation battle

Published on: 06 April 2023
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Roberto Firmino of Liverpool with Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo has proposed measures that his club can take to survive in the Premier League season.

Bournemouth are currently placed 18th on the table with 27 points after 29 matches and is in a relegation battle with other top teams.

The Ghana international believes that if his team approaches every game with the right mentality, they could possibly win a few matches to save their season.

He said, "The last 10 games are going to be tough. I think that we just have to go and win the games as much as we can. We've got a lot of teams in the bottom half in the second half of the season so it's going to be tough but what we can do is to approach every game like how we do and win some games."

Semenyo joined Bournemouth in January from Championship side Bristol City.

 

