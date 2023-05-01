Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo thanks fans for their support after recent victories

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has praised the club's fans for their role in their recent victories and has called on them to continue to support the team in their remaining matches of the season.

Semenyo, who scored his first Premier League goal in Bournemouth's 4-1 win over Leeds United on Sunday, emphasized the importance of the fans in creating a positive atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium.

In an interview with the club's media team after the match, Semenyo said, "The noise of the crowd gives us a massive lift. We want the crowd to be behind us every step of the way. Today we gave them a win, we are all happy."

Bournemouth currently sits 13th on the Premier League table, with 39 points from 34 games. Despite their recent good form, Semenyo believes that the team needs to remain focused and work hard to secure more victories in their upcoming matches.

"It’s good to see that the hard work is going out to the pitch and the results are showing," he said.

With just four matches left in the season, Bournemouth will look to build on their recent form as they continue to fight for a top-half finish in the Premier League table.