Bournemouth’s Tiago Pinto hails Antoine Semenyo’s influence after new 2030 deal

Bournemouth’s President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, has praised Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo following the player’s decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old extended his stay at the Vitality Stadium until 2030, despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Semenyo’s standout 2024/25 season, where he scored 13 goals and assisted seven, helped the Cherries reach their highest-ever Premier League points total (56) and equal their best top-flight finish (9th).

Speaking after the announcement, Tiago Pinto underlined Semenyo’s importance to Bournemouth’s future.

“Antoine has been crucial to the club’s progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium,” Pinto said. “We have a great relationship with Antoine, and we’re looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season.”

The club chief also noted that Semenyo’s decision to stay reflects a shared ambition between player and club.

“His commitment to the club matches our ambition, and I’m excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign,” Pinto added.

Semenyo has made 89 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists. He initially joined from Bristol City in January 2023 and has since grown into one of the club’s most reliable attackers.

He is expected to report back for pre-season in the coming days as Bournemouth begin preparations for the 2025/26 season.