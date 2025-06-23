Boye-Hlorkah sets sights on WAFCON glory with Black Queens

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah says she is fully focused on making an impact with Ghana’s Black Queens at the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old winger, who scored the decisive goal that sealed London City Lionesses’ promotion to the English Women’s Premier League, believes her energy and experience can help the team go far.

“Every time I play, it’s with passion and purpose. I’ll be bringing that same energy to the Ghana jersey,” she said. “I want to make my family and country proud.”

Her journey with the national team began earlier this year, and though she hasn’t yet played on home soil, she looks forward to connecting more deeply with her Ghanaian roots. “It’s brought me closer to the motherland,” she noted. “I haven’t visited family in Accra yet, but I know they’re watching and supporting.”

The Black Queens face a challenging group featuring South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania, but Boye-Hlorkah believes the team has what it takes. “We want to win as many games as possible and show the world what Ghanaian women’s football is about.”

She hopes her dual journeyâ€”through European football and the African stageâ€”can inspire a new generation of girls dreaming of international football.