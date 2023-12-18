Brace hero Alex Aso named MOTM in Bibiani Gold Stars win over Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars forward, Alex Aso was named Man of The Match in his team’s emphatic 3-0 win over Samartex at Dun’s Park on Sunday, December 17 2023.

Aso struck twice before Prince Kwabena Owusu added a third to seal victory for the Miners. Aso broke the deadlock on 17 minutes and got his second after recess on 67 minutes. Owusu’s scored in the 79th minute to put the game beyond the visitors.

The win ended Gold Stars’ 9-match winless streak to lift them out of the relegation zone. They now move up to 14th on the league standings with 15 points.

Aso will hope his brace marks a turning point in his Gold Stars career as he now scored three goals since he joined The Miners. He has had a dry spell as his last goal was back in October against Heart of Lions.

By Suleman Asante