Brace hero Brian Brobbey says he could have scored five against Excelsior

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey says he could have scored five goals in Ajax's weekend victory over Excelsior.

Brobbey returned to the starting lineup and scored twice as Ajax won 7-1 at home.

The 20-year-old scored in the 44th and 59th minutes before being replaced in the 84th.

He was named man of the match, but he was a little bit disappointed that he did not score more than two goals.

"I could have made five," said the 20-year-old attacker after he was voted 'man of the match'. "That keeper of theirs was good. But I don't think he's happy now."

Only once in the previous eight games did Brobbey start for Ajax. The striker was surprised that Mohammed Kudus, rather than himself, was given the chance to start Rangers FC's first Champions League match in early September.

"But after that Kudus scored almost every game. Then it makes sense that he stays", he said. "Now I have scored twice. And a striker who scores, you don't change him."

Ajax re-signed Brobbey on a five-year contract for € 16.35 million plus €3 million in potential add-ons on July 22, 2022.

Brobbey was born in the Netherlands and is of Ghanaian descent.

Brobbey represented the Netherlands U17 team in both the 2018 and 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championships, winning both competitions.