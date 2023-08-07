Brace hero Daniel Afriyie Barnieh features in TOTW in Switzerland

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been featured in Sofascore's Swiss Super League Team of the Week (TOTW) after netting a fantastic brace in FC Zurich's home win over Lugano on Saturday.

The Ghanaian scored a high rating after his exceptional performance and it's no surprise he made it to the top list.

Barnieh broke the deadlock in the 68th minute and swiftly added his second goal just eight minutes later.

His impressive display showcased his growing confidence as he strives to solidify his position in the starting lineup and sets his sights on a potential return to the Black Stars national team.

The victory against FC Lugano adds to FC Zurich's impressive start in the league, currently occupying the top spot on the table with 7 points from three matches.

Barnieh struggled in his first season, but he appears to have moved on, starting the current season on the right foot after a strong season.

The attacker joined FC Zurich in January but did not arrive until February, which contributed to his slow start, forcing him to play for your team instead.

"He arrived with us very late in the winter, and then he had to first get used to life in Europe. He also had to learn what we actually expect from him in football terms. He has a lot of potential," FC Zurich coach Bo Henriksen said after his debut goals.