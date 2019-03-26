Brace-hero David Accam named in MLS Team of the Week

Ghana forward David Accam made the Major League Soccer Team of the Week after an outstanding performance for Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The 28-year old starred as Philadelphia Union beat Columbus Crew 3-0, scoring a brace and providing an assist.

Accam leads the attack with FC Cincinati's Kekuta Manneh, who helped his side picked a 2-0 win on the road against New England Revolution.

Ryan Hollingshead, Ruan and LAFC's Walker Zimmerman make the back three for the week, shielding Brian Rowe of Orlando City in post.

The midfield has Accam's teammate Alesandro Bedoya as the anchor and supported by Sacha Kljestan, Kenny Saief, Sacha Kljestan, Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Saucedo.

Team of the Week: David Accam (PHI), Kekuta Manneh (CIN), Kenny Saief (CIN), Sacha Kljestan (ORL), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Paxton Pomykal (DAL), Sebastian Saucedo (RSL), Ryan Hollingshead (DAL), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC), Ruan (ORL), Brian Rowe (ORL)

Coach: Alan Koch (CIN)

Bench: Nick Rimando (RSL), Greg Garza (CIN), Jack Elliott (PHI), Carlos Ascues (ORL), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Michael Barrios (DAL), Diego Rossi (LAFC)