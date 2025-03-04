Brace-hero Emmanuel Boateng hails Gazientep teammates after victory over Eyupsor

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has expressed delight after scoring his first two goals for Turkish club Gazientep in their Superlig game against Eyupspor.

Boateng, who joined Gazientep in January after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Orobah, waited till his fifth game in the league to register his first and second strikes for the club.

The former Levante forward took to social media to celebrate with his teammates after an impressive display on Monday evening.

"When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears. Great team work, thanks to my teammates for this good moment, up unto the next game," he posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at Gazientep Stadium, the Ghana international, who replaced Halil Dervisoglu at the start of the second half, opened the scoring seven minutes after the break.

However, Eyupsor responded 13 minutes later through Tayfur Bingol before Boateng netted his second with 12 minutes remaining.

Nigerian forward David Okereke sealed victory for Gazientep late in injury time.