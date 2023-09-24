GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Brace hero Evans Adomako Wiredu named MOTM in Karela win over Berekum Chelsea

Published on: 24 September 2023
Brace hero Evans Adomako Wiredu named MOTM in Karela win over Berekum Chelsea
Evans Adomako Wiredu

Karela United forward, Evans Adomako Wiredu won the MVP award after inspiring his side to a 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, September 24 2023.

Wiredu netted a brace while George Amomoo scored the third to ensure that The Pride and Passion recorded their first win of the campaign.

Wiredu broke the deadlock by scoring for Karela in the 19th minute and doubled their advantage after netting his second on 53 minutes.

George Amonoo scored the third for Karela before Stephen Amankona got a consolation for the visitors in the 78th minute.

Karela are away to Kotoko for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more