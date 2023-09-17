Brace hero Frank Antwi bags Man of The Match award on Legon Cities debut

Legon Cities FC's forward, Frank Antwi, claimed the Man of the Match award following his outstanding performance against Karela United on Sunday, September 17.

The young talent displayed his prowess by netting two crucial goals, ensuring that Legon Cities FC secured all three points against Karela United.

The game saw Karela United take the lead with Kharem Ayeh's goal in the 43rd minute. However, when it seemed all hope was lost, Frank Antwi rose to the occasion and scored twice, clinching victory for Legon Cities FC.

Remarkably, this match marked Frank Antwi's debut appearance for Legon Cities FC after his recent transfer in the recent window.

With such a promising start, Frank aims to maintain his excellent form as the Royals prepare to face city rivals Accra Lions in an eagerly anticipated derby.

Meanwhile, the win injects massive hope in Legon Cities who have begun life with new coach Paa Kwesi Fabin who led Aduana Stars to a second-place finish in the previous season.