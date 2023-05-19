Brace-hero Ibrahim Sadiq reacts after leading BK Hacken to Swedish Cup triumph

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq has shared his excitement after inspiring BK Hacken to Swedish Cup success with his brace in the final against Mjallby.

The former Ghana U17 star scored twice before half-time as the Swedish champions strolled to a 4-1 victory to win the 2023 Svenska Cup.

"Another one Hesingen," he wrote on Instagram.

Sadiq opened the scoring of the match in the first minute of additional time of the first half after heading home a freekick from Danish midfielder Mikkel Rygaard.

Three minutes later, the Ghanaian doubled the advantage for Hacken after connecting a pass from Norwegian forward Lars Larsen.

The Swedish champions increased their lead three minutes after the halftime break when Rygaard got his name on the scoresheet with a brilliant goal.

Teenager Momodou Lamin Sonko set up Samuel Gustafson to put the icing on the cake in the 66th minute.

Mjallby pulled one back to reduce the deficit five minutes from full-time through Danish youngster Max Fenger.

Hacken win the Swedish Cup for the third time in history after winning it in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Wasps now hold the two domestic titles in Sweden, having won the league last season.

Sadiq scored 7 goals in 6 appearances to help Hacken win the Swedish Cup.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZTGgTIh_F/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14">

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ibrahim Sadiq (@ibrah.sadiq37)

">https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZTGgTIh_F/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Ibrahim Sadiq (@ibrah.sadiq37)