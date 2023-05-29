Brace-hero Joseph Paintsil named MOTM after inspiring Genk win over Club Brugge

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil was named man of the match after inspiring KRC Genk triumph against Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The in-form winger bagged a brace to propel Genk to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion to keep their title chasing momentum intact.

Paintsil scored the opening goal of the match to put Genk in front in the 12th minute after he was assisted by Nigerian forward Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare with a headed pass.

The home side drew level a few moments after the restart through their captain Hans Vanaken.

Genk retook the advantage in the match when Slovakia international midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky got on the scoresheet in the 81st minute after slotting home a rebound.

Paintsil scored again to wrap up the victory for Genk following a fantastic team effort with four minutes remaining to the end of the match.

Genk are third on the league standings behind Royal Antwerp and Royale Union SG with just a point difference, and with one more match left to close the season.

Paintsil has been impeccable in the Belgian top-tier this campaign, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 35 appearances.