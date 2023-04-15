Brace hero Kalo Ouattara bags MVP award against Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea striker Kalo Ouattara was adjudged Man of The Match in their 3-0 thrashing of Kotoko on Friday, April 14 2023.

Kalo replaced Chelsea's top goal scorer Mezack Afriyie in the starting lineup and he proved Ennin right for that decision.

The Nsawkawman FC old boy was a thorn in the flesh of the Kotoko defense throughout the game and his efforts were rewarded after recess.

Kalo put Chelsea ahead on 50 minutes with a powerful header on a cross from Collins. Ameyaw sent in another cross which Kalo headed home to beat Danlad again in the 63rd minute to set the Golden City Park bouncing.

Patrick Ansu finished off the Porcupines with a third goal in the 85th minute.

The Bibires after the win are on 37 points, 2 points behind Kotoko on the league standings.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante