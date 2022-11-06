Brace-hero Kwasi Okyere Wriedt reacts to Holstein Kiel's big win at Karlsruher, switches attention to St Pauli clash

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has expressed satisfaction after netting a brace in Holstein Kiel's away win against Karlsruher.

The Black Stars forward scored twice to respond to his inclusion in the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup as Kiel won 4-1 on Saturday.

Wriedt is already looking forward to the game against childhood club St Pauli.

"Overall there would have been chances for more goals, we can still improve on that. But we can be very satisfied with the performance and want to do better on Tuesday," he said after the game.

"At the beginning of the season it was difficult for me to get into the team due to the lack of preparation. Now I find it better and better. I'm glad things are going well. We get points, hopefully it will continue like this. Tuesday will be a very special game for me," he added.

Kiel were up and running in the match as early as the 16th minute when an own goal from youngster Tim Breithaupt put them ahead.

Wriedt doubled the lead for the visitors on the half hour mark after he was set up by German forward Steven Skrzybski.

Kiel increased their advantage in the 67th minute through Fabian Reese before Karlsruher pulled one back five minutes later with a goal from Simone Rapp.

Wriedt got his second goal of the match when he rounded off the big victory in stoppage time after he was assisted by Jann-Fiete Arp.