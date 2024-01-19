Brace hero Mohammed Kudus tipped to win Ballon d'Or by former coach

Mohammed Kudus produced a stellar display on his Africa Cup of Nations after netting a brace and winning the Man of the Match in the 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Despite going into the game with concerns over his fitness, the 23-year-old proved once again why he is one of the best players in the world, as he stole the show ahead of Egypt and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The coach who nurtured him at the Right to Dream Academy, Jeremy Seethal believes the West Ham United star will soon be on the podium for awards such as the Africa Player of the Year and the coveted Ballon d'Or.

Although Kudus is having a great campaign in England with the Hammers and the national team of Ghana, winning football's biggest individual prize will be historic for the player and the African continent.

“Give it two years, Kudus will be the best African player. I’m confident one day he will win the Ballon d’Or," said Seethal, as quoted by Tribal Football.

“Everyone has seen his growth. Now he’s shining at the highest level. He’s a superstar.”

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland are the current frontrunners for the top accolade following over two decades of dominance from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kudus could be the third emerging force, having shone on the global stage.