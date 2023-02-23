Brace-hero Osman Bukari named Man of the Match in Red Star Belgrade's victory over Cukaricki

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has been named the best player in the Serbian league game between Red Star Belgrade and Cukaricki.

The 24-year-old netted a brace as the Serbian giants strolled to a 3-0 victory over their opponents on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Bukari has been in red-hot form since joining Red Star in the summer transfer window, and has now scored seven goals in 18 matches.

"After Voždovac, Osman Bukari was in a goal-scoring mood against Čukarički as well. The football player from Ghana led our team to another victory with two goals and was chosen as the player of the match," wrote the club on Twitter.

Red Stars Belgrade got off to a great start on Saturday after Alexander Katai opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a fine strike. Four minutes later, Bukari doubled the lead before sealing victory with his second in the second half.

The Black Stars winger has now scored three goals in his last two matches for the Serbian side, who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

"Another important win for the team. Happy to be on the scoresheet again! Alhamdulilah," Bukari wrote on Twitter.