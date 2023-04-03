Brace hero Steven Mukwala bags MVP award against RTU

Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Dese Mukwala was adjudged Man of The Match in their 4-0 thrashing of RTU at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 2 2023.

Mukwala’s brace inspired Kotoko return to winning ways after just a single victory in their last four games.

Agyapong opened the scoring for The Porcupines in the 37th minute with an expertly taken free-kick after the sending off of RTU goalie Yaw Osei. Mukwala scored from the spot kick to double their advantage after recess. The Ugandan scored his second and Kotoko’s third in the 63rd minute to put the game beyond RTU.

Brazilian signing Matheus de Souza opened his account by scoring in stoppage time to make it 4-0 for The Porcupines.

An excited Mukwala told StarTimes after full time: “Basically I feel so proud and it was really hard for me to open my account in the second round so it was really nice to score in front of the amazing fans in front of the amazing fans at Baba Yara.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante