Brandon Thomas-Asante named in Ghana's squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

England-based striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has been named in Ghana's squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

This marks a significant opportunity for Thomas-Asante, who was included in the provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but did not make the final list.

Thomas-Asante has been in impressive form for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

His inclusion in the squad reflects coach Otto Addo's confidence in his abilities to bolster the Black Stars' attack.

The Black Stars are looking to bounce back after a mixed start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

They began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

Currently, Ghana sits fourth in Group I with three points from two matches. The upcoming fixtures are critical for their qualification hopes.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6 at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team will begin preparations on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.