Brandon Thomas-Asante nets maiden goal for Ghana in 2-1 defeat to Nigeria at 2025 Unity Cup

Winger Brandon Thomas-Asante scored his first-ever goal for the Black Stars of Ghana on Wednesday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Coventry City attacker made his first appearance for Ghana in the thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in June 2024 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Today, he made the matchday squad of Ghana for the clash against Nigeria but missed out on a starting role.

At halftime, when the Black Stars were trailing 2-0, Brandon Thomas-Asante was introduced into the game to replace striker Kwame Opoku.

The England-based forward impressed after coming on and scored in the 70th minute with a fine effort to pull one back for Ghana.

Unfortunately, Thomas-Asante’s first goal for the Black Stars could not inspire the team to complete a comeback.

He will now prepare with his Black Stars teammates to face Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff match at the 2025 Unity Cup.