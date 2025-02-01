Brandon Thomas-Asante scores as Coventry City secure first-ever win over Swansea City

Brandon Thomas-Asante was the star of the show as Coventry City stunned Swansea City 2-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium, securing their first-ever victory over the Welsh side.

Coventry took the lead in the 17th minute when Thomas-Asante turned provider, setting up Ellis Simms, who coolly slotted home from close range.

Swansea dominated possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Coventry’s disciplined defense keeping them at bay.

Just before halftime, Thomas-Asante doubled the visitors' advantage in spectacular fashion. Picking up the ball outside the box, the Ghana winger unleashed a stunning right-footed strike into the top corner, leaving the Swansea keeper helpless.

Swansea pressed forward in the second half but lacked the cutting edge, managing just six shots without testing the Coventry goalkeeper.

The Sky Blues, in contrast, were clinical, making the most of their chances to claim all three points.

Thomas-Asante’s goal and assist bring his season tally to four goals and two assists in 29 Championship appearances.

With this win, Coventry City now sit in 11th place with 41 points and will aim to continue their strong form when they face Leeds United on February 5th at the Coventry Building Society Arena.