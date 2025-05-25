Brave Semper Fi fall short against Nania in final home game of the season

Koforidua Semper Fi wrapped up their home campaign in the Division One League Zone III with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Nania FC, despite showing fight and resilience throughout the contest.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Eastern Region side, who have endured a challenging end to their home campaign but have shown glimpses of promise in their debut campaign at this level.

Nania FC took advantage of two early chances to establish a two-goal lead, but Semper Fi refused to back down and pulled one back through Kwadwo Jr, whose finish gave the home fans something to cheer about. The team continued to push in search of an equaliser, dominating possession for long spells and creating opportunities, but the breakthrough proved elusive.

Despite suffering a fifth consecutive defeat, Semper Fi are set to finish the season in a respectable mid-table position, a commendable feat for a club still finding its footing in the league.

The players have shown grit and growth across the campaign, and there is a solid foundation to build on for next season. They will close out their season away to Kotoku Royals, with hopes of ending the campaign on a positive note.