Braydon Manu: Ghanaian forward registers 8th goal contribution of the season

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu has been in excellent form this season in Germany as he closes in on double figures for goal contributions.

Manu scored his eighth goal in Darmstadt's 1-1 draw with Holstein Kiel in the 2.Bundesliga on Friday.

The German-born footballer set up Bader, who scored to cancel out the away side's first-half lead as the game ended in a stalemate.

The 25-year-old is making a strong case for a recall to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In Germany, the press believes he has done enough in 15 league games to earn a spot on Otto Addo's provisional list, which was submitted to FIFA on Friday.

Manu earned his first Ghana call-up in 2021, sitting on the bench as South Africa defeated Ghana 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match in Johannesburg. He hasn't been invited since.