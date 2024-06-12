Braydon Manu vows strong injury return to win the trust of Ghanaians

Ghanaian winger Braydon Manu has expressed determination to make a strong return to the Black Stars squad once he resumes active football following a challenging season marred by injuries.

Manu, who received his debut call-up for the Black Stars in 2021 during the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, aims to regain the trust of Ghanaian football fans and national team selectors.

The 27-year-old played a pivotal role in Darmstadt's promotion to the Bundesliga, contributing seven goals and seven assists in the 2. Bundesliga. However, his season in the top flight was curtailed due to persistent injuries, limiting him to just four appearances.

Reflecting on his setbacks, Manu shared, "I was really sad that the season ended that way because it was the first time we went up with Darmstadt to play in the Bundesliga. I did my part to be there, and the injuries got me, so I didn’t play that much."

Despite the challenges, Manu emphasised personal growth through adversity, stating, "As a footballer, it was the worst part of my career, but as a human being, I grew a lot because I got much more comfortable, much deeper with my faith."

Looking ahead, Manu expressed readiness to prove himself on the field once again, asserting, "I’m ready, I’m hoping that when I start playing again and when I prove myself, they know they have a good Ghanaian player outside of Ghana."

Braydon Manu's determination to bounce back highlights his resilience and commitment to returning to peak form, aiming to contribute significantly to both club and national team success.