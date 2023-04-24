Brazilian Fabio Gama praises Kotoko for beating Aduana Stars

Former Asante Kotoko SC midfielder, Fabio Gama dos Santos has congratulated the club following their comeback victory over league leaders Aduana Stars FC on Sunday evening.

Aduana Stars seized the lead thanks to Isaac Mintah's goal and appeared to be on course to increase their lead at the top of the table. However, Kotoko refused to give up and leveled in the 37th minute through Uganda attacker Stephen Mukwala.

The first half finished in a tie, but Kotoko came out with greater desire and purpose in the second half. They drove forward and were rewarded in the 48th minute when Ivorian midfielder Serge Zeze scored the game-winning goal.

Gama who played a key role in Kotoko's title triumph congratulated them on social media for beating Aduana Stars.

The Brazillian midfielder left the Ghana Premier League winners after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Kotoko are currently fifth with 42 points, five behind Aduana Stars. Their next game will be a trip to Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park on Thursday, April 27.