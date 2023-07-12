Brazilian Fabio Gama proud of making his mark at Asante Kotoko

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama has expressed his pride in making his mark at Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, as he helped the club secure the Ghana Premier League title.

Gama played a pivotal role in the Porcupine Warriors' triumph during the 2021/22 season, after finishing as runners-up to Hearts of Oak in the previous campaign.

Reflecting on his two-year stint at Kotoko, Gama stated, "We failed during my first season because we were not able to win the trophy and finished second on the league table. But we were the champions in the second season, so for me, I achieved my goal at Kotoko." The talented midfielder believes that his contributions have cemented his place in the club's history books forever.

"As a member of the 2021/22 Premier Champions, the fans will remember my name. I believe that, and it is very incredible for me," Gama added. His remarkable performances and dedication have left an indelible mark on Asante Kotoko, and he feels privileged to have made such an impact during his time with the club.

Currently plying his trade with Bahraini giants Al-Muharraq SC, Gama's contributions to Asante Kotoko's title-winning campaign have solidified his legacy as one of the notable figures in the club's history. With his exceptional skill set and commitment, Gama has become a cherished figure among the Kotoko faithful.