Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama holds a special place in his heart for the goal he scored for Asante Kotoko in the local derby against AshantiGold.

Gama's remarkable first-half header against Ashantigold on matchday 28 of the 2020/21 season helped Kotoko secure a crucial victory over their rivals.

The goal was also crucial in Kotoko ending the season as champions, their 25th Ghana Premier League title.

Reflecting on the significance of that moment, Gama told Ghanasportspage, "I think the goal I scored against Ashanti Gold with my head. That goal was very special. It was a good moment because the team took the lead on the league table after that goal, so for me, it is a special goal."

FT: Fabio Gama's goal was enough for Kotoko after a 1-0 victory over Ashgold.

Gama's time at Kotoko was marked by memorable performances and important contributions, and his goal against Ashantigold will always hold a special place in his memories as a testament to the team's success in the league.

The Brazilian left Kotoko and now plays for Al-Muharraq SC in Bahrain.