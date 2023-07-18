GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Brazilian Fabio Gama reminisces on memorable goal during Kotoko stint

Published on: 18 July 2023
Brazilian Fabio Gama reminisces on memorable goal during Kotoko stint
Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama holds a special place in his heart for the goal he scored for Asante Kotoko in the local derby against AshantiGold.

Gama's remarkable first-half header against Ashantigold on matchday 28 of the 2020/21 season helped Kotoko secure a crucial victory over their rivals.

The goal was also crucial in Kotoko ending the season as champions, their 25th Ghana Premier League title.

Reflecting on the significance of that moment, Gama told Ghanasportspage, "I think the goal I scored against Ashanti Gold with my head. That goal was very special. It was a good moment because the team took the lead on the league table after that goal, so for me, it is a special goal."

 

Gama's time at Kotoko was marked by memorable performances and important contributions, and his goal against Ashantigold will always hold a special place in his memories as a testament to the team's success in the league.

The Brazilian left Kotoko and now plays for Al-Muharraq SC in Bahrain.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more