Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama rules out Ghana Premier League return

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama has made it clear that he has no intentions of returning to the Ghana Premier League.

The 30-year-old Brazilian left Kotoko after helping them secure the Ghana Premier League title last season, joining Al-Muharraq in Bahrain in a lucrative deal.

"I don't think about returning to Ghana. I am now in Bahrain, and my focus is on continuing my career and achieving my goals," he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.

Gama further emphasised that if he were to play in Ghana again, it would only be for Asante Kotoko. He stated, "For now, I have no plans to return to Ghana, but if I do, it will only be for Kotoko."

During his two seasons in Ghana, Fabio Gama left a lasting impression with his performances on the field. However, since moving to Bahrain, he has faced challenges in establishing himself in the new environment.

With his current focus on his career in Bahrain, Gama is determined to make further progress and achieve his goals.