Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama dos Santos reveals 'most memorable moment' during time at Asante Kotoko

Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama dos Santos says his goal against AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League remains the most memorable during his Asante Kotoko SC spell.

Gama dos Santos headed home the only goal of that match after a cross by Patrick Asmah from the left to give the Porcupines the maximum points in the crucial Ashanti derby two years ago.

"I think the goal I scored against Ashanti Gold with my head. That goal was very special. It was a good moment because the team took the lead on the league table after that goal, so for me, it is a special goal," Gama told Ghanasportspage.com when asked about his memorable moment while in Ghana.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder made 48 appearances and scored four times for Kotoko across two seasons, helping the Ghanaian giants to win the 2021-22 Ghana Premiership title.

Gama dos Santos becomes one of the unforgettable foreigners to have don the Red shirt following his impressive contribution to the club's successes around the time.