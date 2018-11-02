Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho to visit Kenya

Former Brazilian football superstar Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, commonly known as "Ronaldinho Gaucho" is coming to Kenya.

Nation Sport has established that Ronaldinho — a brand ambassador of betting firm Betika — will arrive in Nairobi on November 9 on a three-day visit courtesy of the betting firm

He will thereafter grace a grass roots football match in Kisumu County, mentor upcoming footballers and also open a Betika shop.

"He was super talented but his warm and flashy smile endeared many fans to adore him even of they didn't support his team at the time. His visit will inspire upcoming footballers and allow them to dream big," explained media personality Carol Radull.

The history

Ronaldinho is considered one of the most talented footballers in the history of the game, and certainly of his generation.

He enjoyed a stellar 17-year career playing for top European clubs including Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris St Germain. He is a World Cup winner and Uefa Champions League champion.

Other football stars that have visited Kenya in recent years include ex-Liverpool star Bruce Grobbelaar, Nigerian Yakubu Ayegbeni, Frenchmen Thierry Henry and Robert Pires and German World Cup winner Lothar Mattheäus.

www.theeastafrican.co.ke