BREAKING: Asante Kotoko elevate C.K Akonnor to technical director

Charles Kwabla Akonnor has been elevated to the Technical Advisor role at Asante Kotoko.

The former Black Stars captain will leave his position coach of the club to become the Technical Director of the record Ghana Premier League champions.

Management of the club released a statement confirming his promotion, indicating he will be the intermediary between a new coach and the top hierarchy of the club.

Among the responsibilities of Akonnor as technical director will be to oversee the technical direction of both the junior and senior teams.

He is also expected to provide advice to the coaches of the team as well as represent the coaching department at management meets.

Akonnor stated on Wednesday he is no more the coach of the club raising speculations that he has been sacked from the club.

However, Public Relations Officer of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku denied such reports insisting Akonnor is still at post.

Coach C.K Akonnor led the club to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup before winning the Tier I Special Competition.

Below is the statement confirming Akonnor's elevation: