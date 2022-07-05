BREAKING: Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams confirms he will play for Ghana

Athletic Bilbao star striker Inaki Williams has announced that he will play for Ghana's Black Stars.

Williams announced on his social media pages on Tuesday, sharing a video in which he stated that "he will defend Ghana's T-shirt."

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love," he said.

"They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual."

"That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother."

"Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I'm one of the Black Stars."

The Ghana Football Association has endorsed the player's decision.

Williams is now available for future Black Stars call-ups. This is a huge boost for the Black Stars technical team, headed by coach Otto Addo, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Williams represented Spain, but it was only in a friendly, so his availability for Ghana was never in doubt.

However, Williams' younger brother Nico Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, has yet to commit to playing for Ghana. The attacker is a member of Spain's U-21 national team.

The two recently visited Ghana to get to know their roots and also to meet with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Inaki, the eldest of the brothers, did not hide his pride in his roots, as he showed in a post on social media. "My ancestors, my blood," wrote the forward.

Williams is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the World Cup, with Black Stars facing Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

More to follow