Breaking: Berekum Chelsea withdraws from Special Competition after Golden City ban

Berekum Chelsea have withdrawn from the GFA Special Competition after it was handed a temporary home ban.

The Blues were punished for the violence that broke at the Golden City Park on Sunday in their game against Asante Kotoko.

The horrific scene left two Kotoko officials heavily gushing with blood and had to be immediately rushed to the hospital.

In a statement on the club's official Facebook page, the club confirmed their withdrawal and also stated they have dissolved their players from camp.

"Good evening our cherish supporters. We wish to inform our cherish followers due to the unfortunate incident that happened at the Golden City Park during our game against Asante Kotoko of which a communique has been sent indicating our temporary ban by the GFA Normalisation Committee," it read.

"We have dissolved our players and temporary withdrawn from the NC Special Competition," it added.

Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko Dr. Amo Sarpong, who was also slapped with a ban is also reported to have fired several into the air after rushing to his car for a fire arm.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate.

Meanwhile, GHANASoccernet.com has also gathered the Porcupine Warriors are also preparing to withdraw from the tournament.