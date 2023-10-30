BREAKING: CAF rejects Cape Coast stadium for Medeama SC's CAF Champions League group stage matches

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Cape Coast Stadium to host Medeama SC's CAF Champions League group stage matches, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Following the latest inspection by a CAF team, the Cape Coast Stadium has not been approved as it doesn't meet the minimum requirements to host senior international matches including CAF inter-club group stage games.

Formal prohibition is made to use the Cape Coast Stadium in the group stage phase of the CAF interclub competitions 2023-24 and any other CAF/FIFA men’s senior national teams competitions.

Medeama are requested to select a venue from among the stadiums approved by CAF to host the group stage phase and knockout rounds of the CAF inter-club competitions 2023-24.

The inspection report concluded that several areas in the stadium require an uplift and renovation in accordance with the CAF requirements, overall indicating that the stadium must be refurbished to fit the modern football stadium requirements and standards.

The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is the only one in the country that meets the requirements of the host CAF senior international matches.

Medeama have been drawn in Group D of the competition, where they face defending champions Al Ahly SC, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Tarkwa-based side will play their first group game against Al Ahly in Cairo before hosting Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second round.

The next home games will be against Young Africans and Al Ahly in that order.

The CAF Champions League group stage matches are scheduled to begin on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, 2023, and end on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Story by: Nuhu Adams