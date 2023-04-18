Breaking down Andre Ayew's league goal tally as he nears 130 mark

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has scored a total of 128 league goals in his illustrious career so far.

The 33-year-old forward has played for several clubs in various leagues across the world, including Ligue 1, Premier League, Championship, Qatar Stars League, Turkish Super Lig, and Ligue 2.

Ayew scored 47 goals in 182 games during his time in Ligue 1, where he played for clubs such as Marseille and Lorient.

He then moved to the Premier League, where he scored 21 goals in 98 games, playing for Swansea City and West Ham United.

In the Championship, Ayew netted 33 goals in 92 games while playing for Swansea City.

He also played for Qatari club Al Sadd, where he scored 18 goals in just 30 games, and for Turkish side Fenerbahce, where he scored five goals in 29 games.

Ayew's career also saw him play in the French second division, Ligue 2, where he scored four goals in 25 games while playing for Lorient.

Ayew, who is now on the books of Nottingham Forest, is widely regarded as one of the most talented African footballers of his generation and has represented Ghana at the international level, scoring 24 goals in a record 113 appearances.