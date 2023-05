Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Dogo Moro has reportedly died.

The legendary footballer passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Moro played for the Black Stars in the '70s and '80s and was part of the Asante Kotoko team that won the African Cup, now referred to as the CAF Champions League.

The former footballer will be buried on Tuesday with respect to Islamic customary rights.

More to follow...