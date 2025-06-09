BREAKING: Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey signs contract extension with Brighton

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has committed his immediate future to Brighton & Hove Albion after signing a one-year contract extension, the Premier League club has officially announced. The deal will keep the versatile right-back at the Seagulls until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old defender, who made his Albion debut in 2020, has become an important player over the years thanks to his blistering pace, defensive intelligence, and attacking contribution.

Having previously been linked with a move away from Brighton this summer, the new deal puts to rest any speculation about his departure.

An official club statement confirmed:

“Defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Albion. The 24-year-old Ghana international made his Albion debut in 2020 and has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.”

Brighton's head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised the Ghanaian full-back, stating:

“We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas. We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.”

In the 2024-25 season, Lamptey featured in 20 matches across all competitions, contributing three goals and two assists.

Since switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana in 2022, he has earned eight caps with the Black Stars.

Lamptey’s extension will provide a boost for Brighton as they prepare for the upcoming season under Hurzeler, with hopes of building on their recent campaigns.